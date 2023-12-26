Somebody in South Carolina bought a winning Powerball ticket. Check your pockets

Although nobody captured the grand prize worth more than half a billion dollars in a recent Powerball drawing, someone in the Palmetto State bought a ticket that matched enough numbers for a six-figure jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

A $150,000 winning Powerball game was sold in South Carolina, according to the release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at the King Street Station convenience store at 356 King St. in Charleston, lottery officials said. That’s in the downtown area, near the College of Charleston campus.

The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball: 6.

Because the winner paid an additional dollar for the Power Play option when purchasing the ticket, the prize was tripled from $50,000 to $150,000 when that number was a 3, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white balls and the red Powerball number for the prize are 1-in-913,129, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

Like Saturday, there also was no grand prize winner in Monday’s Christmas Day Powerball drawing, meaning the jackpot has increased to $685 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.