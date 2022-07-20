Someone’s $2 ticket hit a Mega Millions jackpot near a Carolinas lake, but do they know?

Someone hit a jackpot in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions drawing with a $2 ticket bought at a convenience store near Lake Wylie, but do they know it?

No one immediately claimed the $1 million prize, according to a news release by the N.C. Education Lottery on Wednesday.

The winner bought the ticket at Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in southern Gaston County, officials said. The store is near South Carolina.

Someone hit a $1-million jackpot in the national Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, July 20, 2022, with a $2 ticket bought at Lake Wylie Mini Mart in southern Gaston County, N.C. lottery officials said.

The ticket matched all five white balls, 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the Mega Millions page on the state lottery website.

The player was among four $1 million winners nationally in the drawing, officials said.

Other players won large prizes in the drawing with tickets bought elsewhere in the state, including two $30,000 prizes in Smithfield and New Bern. And someone in Greenville won $10,000 with a ticket bought through the lottery’s Online Play.

The winners have six months from the drawing to claim their prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot soared to $630 million for Friday’s drawing, the fifth largest in the game’s history, officials said. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302 million, according to the lottery.