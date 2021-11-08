Someone has died on a Texas roadway every day for 21 years, says TxDOT

TxDOT is once again pushing its #EndTheStreakTX campaign to urge drivers to make the best and safest choices they can while behind the wheel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories