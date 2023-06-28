Someone else ordered Prigozhin to halt march on Moscow – Ukrainian official

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s co-conspirators in the Kremlin made the decision to halt the advance of Wagner Group mercenaries towards Moscow, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary, Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on June 27.

He posited that those involved in Prigozhin's "coup" are currently in the Kremlin. He also highlighted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now guarded even during security council meetings, with the number of his guards having "increased exponentially."

Read also: Prigozhin arrives in Belarus, says Lukashenko

Danilov stated that "certain reasons" exist as to why the Wagner force did not reach Moscow.

“We are yet to learn what negotiations took place and who issued the order,” said Danilov.

Read also: Criminal case against Prigozhin still ongoing, reports Russian media

“I can confidently say that stopping the 'march' on Moscow was not Prigozhin's decision. The decision was made by entirely different individuals. As to whom they consulted and how it transpired – I believe we will learn in due course.”

On June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner PMC, departed Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, where the Wagner PMC militants had earlier seized control of military facilities. This was his last public appearance, made shortly after he ordered his troops to halt their advance towards Moscow. Wagner mercenaries were mere 200 kilometers away from the Russian capital, with Putin reportedly deserting the city earlier.

Read also: "Fateful" Putin address deeply disappoints Russian public

On June 26, Putin presented the "Wagnerites" with three options: continue serving in Russia’s regular forces, demobilize, or depart for Belarus.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine