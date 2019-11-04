The Mortgage Gift Letter: When Do You Need One?

Let's say today's low mortgage rates are calling your name, and you think you're ready to buy your first home — but your bank account isn't. If you don't have the down payment money, loved ones are allowed to help.

But you'll need what's known as a "mortgage gift letter."

What's a mortgage gift letter?

If you receive down payment money from a relative or friend, your lender will want to see a gift letter.

A mortgage gift letter is a form from your donor declaring that the down payment funds have been given to you as a gift.

It shows a mortgage lender that you're under no obligation to return the money.

The lender wants to know that when you agree to make your monthly home loan payments, you won’t face the additional financial stress of having to pay back the donor. That could make you more prone to falling behind on your mortgage.

Mortgage lenders prefer that you owe your house to them and no one else. A lender may require your donor to provide a bank statement to show that the person had cash to give you for your down payment.

The gift letter may allow the donor to avoid paying a hefty federal gift tax on the transfer. Without the letter, the IRS could tax the donor for up to 40% on the gift amount.

Mortgage gift letter template

The letter must include:

The name of the mortgage borrower.

The donor's name, address, and phone number.

The donor's relationship to the borrower.

How much is being gifted.

A statement saying that the gift is not to be paid back (after all, then it's not a gift!)

The new property's address.

Here's a good mortgage gift letter template you can use:

[Date]

To whom it may concern,

I, John Doe, hereby certify that I will give a gift of $5,000 to Jane Doe, my sister, on January 1st, 2020 to be applied toward the purchase of the property at 123 Main Street.

I certify that this payment is a gift and that there is no obligation, either expressed or implied, of repayment. No part of this gift was provided by a third party with an interest in buying the property, including the seller, real estate agent and/or broker.

I have given the gift from the account listed below, and have attached documentation to confirm that the money was received by the applicant prior to settlement.

The source of this gift is:

[Type of account]

[Name of financial institution]

Sincerely,

John Doe

[Signature]

321 Avenue Street

Anytown, CA

(123) - 456 - 7890

Mortgage gift rules and restrictions

Mortgage gifting has several layers of rules.

Note that the tax agency puts other limits on money gifts from one person to another. In 2019, a family member can give you up to $15,000 a year without any tax consequences. The lifetime limit is $11.4 million.

Amounts exceeding the limits are subject to the up-to-40% gift tax.