‘Someone is gonna die’: Documents detail hours where Hermitage man held family hostage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Documents obtained by News 2 detail the hours-long hostage ordeal that led up to the fatal officer-involved shooting of Grammy-winning sound engineer, Mark Capps in January.

No charges will be filed against Officer Ashley Kendall Coon, who reportedly shot and killed Capps while attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest Jan. 5.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 5, police said Capps held his wife, stepdaughter, her boyfriend, and the family dogs at gunpoint, threatening to kill them and any police officer who might respond if they called 911, according to the documents from the district attorney’s office.

Parts of the situation were recorded by both the family’s surveillance system located inside the home and personal cell phones, the records said.

“I’m in a mood. Someone’s gonna die,” Capps can be heard saying on the video, according to investigators.

The documents go on to detail threats Capps allegedly made to his wife if she pushed the emergency button on the alarm system. “You’ll be dead before [police] get here,” investigators said they heard Capps saying on the video.

At one point, Capps’ wife and stepdaughter were heard praying and pleading with him to “please put the gun down,” but Mark was “unaffected,” the documents said.

When Capps’ wife reportedly begged him to stop, investigators said they heard Capps ask, “Stop what? This?” Then an audible metallic click can be heard, according to the video.

Capps then allegedly told the three family members the order in which he would kill them and proceeded to put a gun against the dog’s head, according to the investigative file.

“I’ll put an *expletive* bullet through this dog’s head,” police said they heard a man say in the video.

Capps eventually passed out at around 5:30 that morning, according to the documents. His stepdaughter’s boyfriend went to work and his wife and stepdaughter grabbed the dogs and went to the Hermitage police precinct, the documents said.

There, police said the two were granted an order of protection and police obtained arrest warrants. The mother and daughter were unsure when the warrants would be served, according to investigators.

Hours later, the documents detailed how a SWAT team tried to serve the warrants for Capps’ arrest.

Officers reported being aware that “the suspect claimed he would kill police if they came to his house, so that made him a high-risk suspect and influenced their plan,” police said.

The documents described how the SWAT team methodically approached Capps’s front door, where an officer reported the first thing he saw “was a large, black revolver coming from around the door,” the documents said.

Another officer added that when Capps answered the door, he saw he was holding a gun “at waist level,” “pointing the barrel toward the officers,” with “a finger on the trigger.”

Police said they felt they had no other choice but to shoot when Capps allegedly did not change his position after police yelled at him to show them his hands multiple times.

According to the records, Capps had alcohol, Alprazolam, opioids, and other drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Two of Capps’ close friends told police he was suicidal, and because he cared about the public’s perception, “many people didn’t know the demons he faced or the depression,” the documents said.

