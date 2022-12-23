Someone isn’t happy about Netflix airing Kai the Hitchhiker documentary ... and it’s Kai

Caleb McGillvary — aka Kai the Hitchhiker, aka Kai the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker — is the subject of new documentary set to premiere on Netflix in January.

The film is being billed as a “shocking” chronicle of a “happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.” It follows McGillvary’s run as a viral celebrity, including the now-infamous TV interview in Fresno, and the workings of his life prior to his arrest for murder in 2013.

The documentary doesn’t seem to be sitting well with McGillvary, who in 2019 was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 57 years in prison.

A video made for social media and posted to the Kai the Hitchhiker YouTube page on Thursday has a recording of McGillvary purportedly talking with two of the film’s producers, “admitting to ruthlessly exploiting a hero’s life story for money,” according to he video’s caption.

In the nearly two-minute video someone (presumably McGillvary) can be heard asking about Netflix’s knowledge of the movie.

“Netflix does know, you are making this film with or without my permission. Like, they’re aware of this?” the person asks.

“My life story has been worth money before he was charged with any crimes. So, I kind of feel like you’re busting my balls here, trying to get me to sign with you. ... You aren’t offering me anything.”

McGillvary is also shown speaking through a phone. It appears to be recorded from prison.

“If someone made a movie about O.J. Simpson’s football career, you better believe he’d be making bank off it. And he wrote a book about killing his wife,” he says.

“Bill Cosby got royalties for ‘The Cosby Show,’ was sitting in prison for rape. And he was raping women from that very show between sets.”

The Kai the Hitchhiker YouTube page has a collection of videos of McGillvary in prison, doing everything from juggling and cards tricks, to offering book recommendations and answering questions about his case.

A request for comment from RAWTV was not immediately returned.