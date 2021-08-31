Someone Just Played A Hilarious 'Simpsons' Prank On A Virginia School Board

David Moye
·1 min read

“The Simpsons” 33rd season won’t begin until Sept. 26, but the members of a Virginia school board inadvertently got a sneak peek of sorts from a group of pranksters.

It seems that most of the names listed to be called for public comment at Thursday’s meeting of the Henrico School Board weren’t real names.

In a twist that is reminiscent of Bart Simpson prank calling Moe’s Tavern with laughably fake names, some of the people who signed up to speak included the naughtily named Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover and Wayne Kuhr.

Other names of those who supposedly requested public comment included Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk and Don Kedick.

Not surprisingly, none of these people actually showed up. BoingBoing.net suspects they ditched the meeting “to grab a drink with Al Koholic.”

But as the video above shows, school board member Roscoe D. Cooper III says each person’s name with varying degrees of accuracy.

And it’s hilarious. 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia court refuses to try general accused in 104 murders

    A court refused Monday to allow a trial for a retired general accused of offering incentives that led soldiers to murder 104 civilians and pass them off as guerrilla fighters killed in combat during Colombia's long civil conflict. Mario Montoya had appeared at a court hearing last week, where he was going to be charged with murder by the Attorney General's Office. The court ruled Monday that Montoya is not under the jurisdiction of ordinary courts because he is cooperating with a special tribunal created by the 2016 peace deal between the government and the now disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • Doctor Accused of Trying to Hire Hells Angel to Get Rid of Witness at His Oxy Fraud Trial

    Kai Pfaffenbach/ReutersA Connecticut doctor awaiting trial on charges of writing fraudulent opioid prescriptions allegedly tried to hire the Hells Angels to murder a witness who was planning to testify against him.Already under indictment for illegal distribution of oxycodone and health-care fraud, Anatoly Braylovsky, 50, is now also charged with obstruction of justice for the alleged murder-for-hire plot, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.This month, a former FBI employee

  • Bombshell Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts at Each Other’s Throats, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC

  • NBC News Correspondent Accosted On Air During Live Shot Of Hurricane Ida Aftermath

    Shaquille Brewster, an NBC News and MSNBC correspondent, was doing a live shot on the Hurricane Ida aftermath in Gulfport, MS, when a man jumped out of a white pickup truck and ran toward him and began shouting something at him. Brewster tried to reorient the crew away from the intrusion, telling host Craig Melvin, […]

  • The Resident Shocker: Emily VanCamp Exiting Fox Drama After 4 Seasons

    Another Chastain Park employee is scrubbing out. Emily VanCamp, who has starred on The Resident since its 2018 premiere, is exiting the Fox medical drama ahead of Season 5, TVLine has confirmed. The circumstances surrounding VanCamp’s exit have not been made clear, though the actress revealed earlier this month — much to fans’ surprise — […]

  • Emily VanCamp Leaving ‘The Resident’ After 4 Seasons

    Emily VanCamp has departed Fox’s popular medical drama The Resident after four seasons as a series regular and the female lead. I hear the actress asked to be released from the show at the end of last season. There was an effort to bring her back in Season 5 — something she was reportedly open […]

  • Ken Jenning's Problematic Past Tweets Cost Him the Jeopardy Hosting Job

    Executives cooled on Jennings after people resurfaced his ableist tweet from 2014.

  • THE WALKING DEAD Introduces New Foes and Unveils Secrets

    The Walking Dead's season opener had some epic moments, including Yumiko's verbal annihilation of Commonwealth interviews and Maggie/Negan drama. The post THE WALKING DEAD Introduces New Foes and Unveils Secrets appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 10 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

    Among many early show callbacks, Insider breaks down some of the moments you may have overlooked on Sunday's episode of "TWD."

  • What’s Coming to Disney Plus in September 2021

    In September, Disney Plus is bringing new episodes of “Marvel’s What If” and “Turner & Hooch” to the streaming service. The streamer will also have throwback movies such as “Confessions of a Shopaholic” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Marvel fans will get to see “Marvel Studios Legends,” coming to the streamer Sept. 1, while […]

  • Simone Swink to Lead ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

    ABC News will turn to an insider to lead its flagship morning program, “Good Morning America,” one of the most critical roles in live television. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer at the show, has been named its senior producer, according to a memo sent to employees by Kim Godwin, president of ABC News Sunday. […]

  • Heidi Klum Didn't Know She Accidentally Flashed 'AGT' Fans Until She Saw It on TikTok

    Oh no! 😅

  • ‘The View’ to Fill Meghan McCain’s Seat With Rotating Conservative Guest Hosts

    “The View” will fill Meghan McCain’s slot with a rotating cast of guest conservative co-hosts when it returns for it 25th season next month. First up will be former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, who will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the first week, which begins Sept. 7. This will be the first time all co-hosts will be in the studio together since March 2020. Additional guest co-hosts include Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Gretchen Carlson,

  • Yellowstone' Season 4 Will Be Totally Different When the Paramount Network Series Returns

    This is major!!

  • Joe Buck goes against his family on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ resulting in an epic fail

    The hall-of-fame sportscaster found out the hard way how not being a team player on this game show can end very badly.

  • Ed Asner discussed date with Mary Tyler Moore and gushed about 'Up' in final interview

    The in-depth interview appeared in the Aug. 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter last week.

  • ‘The View’ co-hosts reunite in person, toast to Barbara Walters

    Fans of The View have a lot to celebrate in September. The show is set to return for a historic […] The post ‘The View’ co-hosts reunite in person, toast to Barbara Walters appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Walking Dead recap: Like Train to Busan but on a crashed subway

    Zombies on a train!

  • Ed Asner, Star of Mary Tyler Moore and Lou Grant, Dead at 91

    Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, best known for playing Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and winner of a record-setting seven Emmy awards, has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by Asner’s family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. […]