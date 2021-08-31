Someone Just Played A Hilarious 'Simpsons' Prank On A Virginia School Board

“The Simpsons” 33rd season won’t begin until Sept. 26, but the members of a Virginia school board inadvertently got a sneak peek of sorts from a group of pranksters.

It seems that most of the names listed to be called for public comment at Thursday’s meeting of the Henrico School Board weren’t real names.

In a twist that is reminiscent of Bart Simpson prank calling Moe’s Tavern with laughably fake names, some of the people who signed up to speak included the naughtily named Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover and Wayne Kuhr.

Other names of those who supposedly requested public comment included Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk and Don Kedick.

Not surprisingly, none of these people actually showed up. BoingBoing.net suspects they ditched the meeting “to grab a drink with Al Koholic.”

But as the video above shows, school board member Roscoe D. Cooper III says each person’s name with varying degrees of accuracy.

And it’s hilarious.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.