Someone in Katy won $2 million as Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $760 million

TechCrunch

FirstCry, India’s biggest e-commerce platform for mother and baby products, is aiming to raise $218 million through the sale of new shares in its initial public offering, almost a third of the $700m it had originally targeted. Brainbees Solutions, the parent firm of online baby product marketplace FirstCry, wrote in a draft prospectus filed with the local market regulator that some investors including SoftBank, NewQuest and TPG plan to sell some shares as part of the IPO. FirstCry said it hadn't set the price in its draft prospectus.