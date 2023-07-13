Someone In Kenya Is Selling This Mercedes Hearse

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Be still our beating hearts…

If there’s something that gets our attention more than a field full of rusty old American muscle cars, well it isn’t this rusty old Mercedes hearse. Still, we think it’s a pretty fascinating find that popped up in Kenya of all places and apparently is listed for sale online. We’d entertain the idea of buying it but can only imagine all the red tape involved with trying to legally import it, only to have a SWAT team show up on our doorstep at 3 am 15 years from now.

The contraption, sorry, luxury German hearse, was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace where so many bad ideas get moved from one person to another. It’s obviously not a factory hearse, or even one made by a good aftermarket upfitter, but instead the build quality in the middle looks a little questionable. And that’s what makes this thing so much fun.

What’s even better is the listing claims this hearse is perfect for “funeral or wedding functions.” Just what are Kenyan weddings like and when can we attend one? Do the bride and groom ride on the gurney in the back before or after the ceremony? We have so many questions.

We suppose you could transform this rather long ride into a limousine but we really like hearses more. They’re the perfect Halloween vehicle but are also appropriate for every other occasion, including taking the family out to see Christmas lights or transporting your kid to their wedding ceremony.

In case you’re wondering, this unique ride with it’s either dirty or corroded roof and cut-rate lengthening modifications could be yours for the low, low price of just 1.5 million Kenyan Shillings or roughly $10,600 USD which seems like a steal to us!

