Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.

BOYNTON BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a woman in June.

Police are seeking information in the fatal June 27 shooting Iyani Jackson of Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach police identified the woman as Iyani Jackson. Investigators say she died the morning of June 27 after someone shot multiple times at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Paramedics drove her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police did not provide an age for Jackson but described her as a young mother. Her death is the lone homicide reported in Boynton Beach this year and one of 62 reported countywide, according to a Palm Beach Post database.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boynton Beach police at 561-742-6169, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police ask for public's help finding young Boynton Beach mother's killer