Someone who may have had inside information on the death of Jeffrey Epstein reported his apparent suicide on 4chan before the news went public

Security personnel and people are seen at the entrance of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz More

An anonymous user on 4chan posted specific medical information about Jeffrey Epstein's death by apparent suicide before the news became public on Saturday.

The 4chan post at 8:16 a.m. ET said Epstein died from hanging and cardiac arrest. The ABC reporter Aaron Katersky broke the news on Twitter at 8:54 a.m.

According to BuzzFeed News, the 4chan poster went on to detail attempts to resuscitate Epstein, suggesting they could be a first responder or medical worker who was at the scene, though the information they posted is unverified.

Frank Dwyer, a New York Fire Department spokesman, told BuzzFeed News that officials "determined this alleged information did not come from the Fire Department."

Someone who might have had detailed information on the death of Jeffrey Epstein posted about his apparent suicide on the anonymous message board 4chan before the news became public on Saturday.

The details in the post are unverified. But they suggest that the user could have had intimate knowledge about Epstein's death and was possibly even at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Saturday morning.

BuzzFeed News reported that the user posted about Epstein's death about 40 minutes before the ABC reporter Aaron Katersky broke the news on Twitter.

"Dont ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest. Screencap this," the message on 4chan's politics board said.

It was posted at 8:16 a.m. ET. Katersky tweeted at 8:54 a.m., followed by a full ABC story at 9 a.m.

The site's politics board, or /pol/, is notorious for its far-right leanings and its hosting of racist discussions. Unlike other message boards on the site, the politics board assigns a user a flag and an ID code to make posts by the same user easier to track. The anonymous user started a new thread with information on Epstein's death and replied to other users five times on Saturday before ABC reported the news.

The posts included detailed medical information that suggests the user could be a first responder or medical employee who had access to Epstein on the day of his death, BuzzFeed News said.

"Was called out as a cardiac arrest at the manhattan federal detention facility," one post said. "Worked asystole for 40 mins."

The post encouraged other 4chan users to take screenshots as evidence that the information was correct. However, multiple users on the message board were initially reluctant to believe the post. When asked how they knew of Epstein's death, the poster did not specify a connection.

"Lets say I know. Dont need a glowie coming to my crib. But they declared death at New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan ER," they wrote.

A post about five minutes before ABC broke the news, the user shared more specific information on methods they claimed were used to try to resuscitate Epstein.

"Worked asystole arrest for 40 minutes, als intubated in the field/epi/2 liters NS infused," the post read. "Telemetry advised bicarb and D50 in field. Pt transported to Lower Manhattan ER and worked for 20 minutes and called. Hospital administrator was alerted, preparing statements."

Frank Dwyer, a New York Fire Department spokesman, declined to confirm to BuzzFeed News whether the medical information shared on 4chan was accurate but said the officials reviewed the post and "determined this alleged information did not come from the Fire Department."

