Someone on a morning walk in Florida heard ‘cries.’ A cop checked an uncapped pipe

“Cat-astrophe averted!” begins a pun-filled Facebook post from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement agency that a “citizen” out for a morning walk this month in Citrus Hills in Northwest Florida heard a kitten’s cries for help, and called authorities.

Deputy Brandon Jones responded to the scene (“Purr-fect timing!” says the caption) and saw that the distressed animal had become trapped in an uncapped pipe about five feet down.

The deputy “took quick action,” crafting a makeshift ladder for the kitten to scramble up to higher ground — and ultimately, safety.

Commenters on the post were thrilled, thanking both the good Samaritan and cop for their efforts.

“Thank you Deputy Jones for your quick thinking and saving that little fella,” wrote one. “And thank you to the person that heard the little guy’s cries and called for help.”

The story gets even better.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office updated followers on its Facebook page, showing a picture of the smiling deputy cradling the rescue in his arms. The gray, striped tabby is now officially his pet.

“Citrus, you may remember earlier this month when CCSO Deputy Jones saved a kitten from cat-astrophe when he heard something coming from an uncapped pipe,” reads the CCSO’s post. “A lot of you asked if he would be adopting this adorable kitten, and we have some good news! The Jones’ recently welcomed Mario into their family!”