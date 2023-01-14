Someone in North Carolina hit a top Mega Millions prize, lottery says. Do they know it?

Someone in North Carolina scored a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, and two other players in the state won smaller but sizable amounts, lottery officials said Saturday.

Someone bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket at this Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte NC and won a $1 million prize, lottery officials said on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The million-dollar winner bought the $2 ticket at Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte, according to a lottery news release. Public records list the address as being in Mint Hill just outside Charlotte.

The ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls , 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the lottery.

The winner has six months to claim the prize.

The $1 million winner joined 14 others nationally in the drawing for the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever, officials said.

Two other tickets sold in North Carolina won $10,000 prizes, according to the lottery.

One ticket was sold at Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh and the other at Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City, officials said.

A player in Maine won the $1.35 billion jackpot, beating odds of 1 in 302.5 million..

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $20 million as an annuity and $10.7 million cash.

And Saturday’s Powerball drawing has a $404 million jackpot, which carries odds of 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at lottery retailers, through Online Play on NCLottery.com and the NC lottery app.