'Someone please shoot that dog!' orders Boris Johnson, after Dilyn chewed priceless books and furniture

Tony Diver
Dilyn the dog playing in the snow at 10 Downing Street, in early February. PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - Pippa Fowles/PA Wire
Boris Johnson called for someone to shoot his dog Dilyn, after the Jack Russell chewed priceless books and furniture at Chequers and landed the Prime Minister with a four-figure bill, it has been claimed.

Downing Street has remained tight-lipped about claims the mischievous dog had chewed chair legs, mounted valuable artefacts and urinated on carpets in Mr Johnson’s country residence.

Dilyn, a Jack Russell cross beloved by the Mr Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, caused so much damage Mr Johnson was forced to pay over £1,000 for repairs, the Daily Mail has reported.

A source told the newspaper Mr Johnson was meeting colleagues at the house when Dilyn “darted under the PM’s feet with an old book in its mouth”.

The Prime Minister shouted: “For God’s sake, I’m going to get another £1,000 repair bill! Someone please shoot that f------ dog!”, according to the source, who added: “I don’t think he meant it literally.”

05/11/2020. London, United Kingdom. Dilyn No10 Christmas Card. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds Dog Dilyn poses on the Steps of No10 Downing Street for the No10 Christmas card.&#xa0; - Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street
05/11/2020. London, United Kingdom. Dilyn No10 Christmas Card. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds Dog Dilyn poses on the Steps of No10 Downing Street for the No10 Christmas card. - Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street

A minister said Dilyn had urinated in the house during an important meeting about foreign affairs, enraging Mr Johnson further.

The contents of Chequers belong to the nation, but each Prime Minister is entitled to stay there and host guests.

The house in Buckinghamshire comes with 1,000 acres of land, where Mr Johnson and his fiancee walk their dog.

It has played hosts to dozens of dignitaries and Government ministers, and was the ill-fated location of the plan for Theresa May’s first Brexit deal.

Dilyn is the pride and joy of Ms Symonds, who rescued it from the Friends of Animals Wales charity and took it campaigning with her during the 2019 election.

Ms Symonds is an animal rights activist and has recently taken up a new post at the The Aspinall Foundation charity has head of communications.

Dilyn’s latest antics come after it was claimed he cocked his leg against the handbag of a senior Tory aide in the garden of Number 10.

Katie Lam, who has now left the Government, was forced to rescue her bag and tell the dog off, which a source said made Ms Symonds “very angry”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman would not comment on the incident but played down the suggestion that Dilyn would be banned from Chequers altogether.

