Someone in Pueblo bought a $2 lottery ticket. They won a $5.2 million jackpot.

Someone in Pueblo has hit the jackpot.

The Colorado Lottery announced on Nov. 30 that a winning ticket for the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot worth more than $5.2 million was purchased in the Steel City.

The winner has yet to come forward and claim the prize, according to the latest information from the Colorado Lottery.

The winner has up to 180 days from Nov. 30 to claim the jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Loaf N Jug at 3980 Ivywood Lane on Pueblo’s South Side.

There’s over $5.2 million in the jackpot that the winner can claim. They could get a lump sum of $2.6 million immediately, or the entire jackpot in increments over the next 25 years.

The first payment would be approximately $130,000 — that’s 2.5% of the jackpot. Payments in subsequent years increase by 3.7% until the entire jackpot is distributed.

How Colorado Lotto+ works

The Colorado Lotto+ game is an in-state game that includes large and small prizes. Players pay $2 and can select six of 40 possible numbers.

The chances of winning the jackpot are extremely rare — nearly one in four million. But people have a 1 in 30 chance of getting a smaller prize, according to the Colorado Lottery.

It’s been nearly three months since the most recent jackpot winner. A retiree in Montrose won a $5 million jackpot in early September and elected to receive $2.5 million in cash.

This is one of the biggest lottery prizes awarded to someone in Pueblo in recent years, according to previous news releases from the Colorado Lottery. A Pueblo man won two $1 million Powerball tickets in March 2020.

The Colorado Lottery’s headquarters are in downtown Pueblo. Drawings for the Colorado Lotto+ game are held three times per week.

Numbers for the winning ticket purchased in Pueblo on Nov. 29 are 10-24-27-35-37-38.

