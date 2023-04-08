Someone pulled up next to a man at Fresno intersection and opened fire. Police seek clues

A man was shot early Saturday morning while sitting in his car at an intersection in southeast Fresno, police said.

Police received a 10-round ShotSpotter audio gunshot alert at 1:38 a.m. at First Street and Tulare Avenue and officers found the man inside his car, Lt. Henry Garcia said.

The 30-year-old man was shot at least once in the lower body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, Garcia said.

Garcia said investigators learned that a white car pulled up next to the victim’s car at the intersection and someone in the white car started shooting. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

It is not known how many people were in the white car, Garcia said. The motive for the shooting is being investigated by detectives.

Police are canvassing for surveillance video to see what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.