Someone saw a rattlesnake ‘curled up’ near a condo in Florida. Then a cop went to work

A Florida deputy had to multitask over the weekend. According to a Facebook post from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 handler doubled as a snake wrangler.

A spokesman for the agency told the Miami Herald on Monday that Cpl. Brandon Bierman did the honors. He is also trained in wrangling and was provided the necessary tools for the job.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in sometime on Saturday after a resident at Egret Circle Condominiums in Lake Suzy spotted an eastern diamondback rattlesnake “curled up” near the sidewalk. The pit viper is one of the biggest and most venomous snakes in the Americas.

Fortunately, the deputy was able to capture and remove the five-foot reptile from the residential area to some woods nearby.

The post advises FB followers that peak mating season for the eastern diamondback rattlesnake occurs in late summer and fall, so always “stay alert for wildlife no matter where you are.”

And if you see something, the deputies/snake wranglers are on duty.

“Call us if you need us!”