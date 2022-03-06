Someone Is Selling a Hellcat-Powered Jeep Gladiator

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

The Jeep Gladiator is exactly what you hope it would be, a Wrangler with all the added utility of a truck bed and very few sacrifices to get there. But it does suffer from one major problem, one that Jeep will not rectify: It does not come with the 707 horsepower Hellcat motor Stellantis has put in just about everything else it builds in America. Jeep says the Hellcat engine fits, they just can't build the car and maintain the safety standards expected of a full-production car. Fortunately for you, assuming you are someone who wants a Jeep Gladiator with more than 700 horsepower, it is a problem custom shops have solved.

This Gladiator was modified by a shop called Tactical Offroad in Houston, Texas. In a particularly untactical decision, it does in fact feature the Hellcat's 6.2 liter supercharged V-8 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The truck also features a host of much more useful off-road modifications, including a winch and skid plates, but the highlight of any 700-horsepower off-roader is going to be the source of all that power.

All that power makes one of the most specialized cars on the road no more useful, but, crucially, it does make one of the most fun cars on the road significantly more fun. Whether or not it does so in a useful way is entirely beside the point of the Hellcat engine; it is a large, overwhelming V-8 that exists to make large cars overwhelming and it certainly succeeds at the goal here.

Bidding on Bring a Trailer is up to $48,501 with six days remaining. If you've ever wanted to set blistering fast times at a drag strip that is somehow at the end of a difficult trail but also need to carry a truck bed full of tools and accessories, you will never find a more useful tool.

Disclaimer: Bring a Trailer is owned by Road & Track’s parent company, Hearst Autos.

