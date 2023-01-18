Someone shoots gun inside South Fulton Bojangles restaurant during attempted robbery, police say

An investigation is underway after someone fired a gun inside of a South Fulton Bojangles restaurant Tuesday night.

South Fulton Police Department said they are investigating an attempted robbery at a Bojangles on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police said during the robbery attempt, a gun was discharged.

Luckily, no one was injured, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the attempted robbery are unclear at this time. And police have not reported a suspect in custody.

At this time, South Fulton police said they have no further details.

