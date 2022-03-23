Someone shot out car windows in SLO with a BB gun. Police say it may be a TikTok dare

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hoping to get to the bottom of a car vandalism incident involving a pellet or BB gun that may be associated with a TikTok challenge.

On Tuesday night, a car parked in the 100 block of South Higuera Street had its windows shattered due to such an incident, police said. Officers are investigating, according to a SLOPD Facebook post.

The Facebook post warned against shooting at pedestrians and vehicles with airsoft or pellet guns.

“This vandalism may be associated with a TikTok challenge that encourages participants to shoot at pedestrians and vehicles with airsoft or pellet guns,” police said. “This activity is both incredibly dangerous and unlawful.”

Anyone who observes the behavior in SLO is asked to call SLOPD. Witnesses may call 911 if they see it happening in real time, or 805-781-7312 if reporting after the fact.