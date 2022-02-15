Someone shot a man at a Broward warehouse. Can video help detectives solve the murder?

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them find the person who killed a man in West Park last month.

The nearly 30 second video shows different angles of a man running away from a warehouse bay, where 42-year-old Jason Patterson was found shot to death Jan. 8.

According to BSO, Patterson was locking the gate of his warehouse bay near the 2100 block of Southwest 59th Terrace in West Park at about 8:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Patterson was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4211 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).