Someone shot a man in Miami, and roads are shut down for the police investigation

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A man was shot and critically wounded in Miami early Thursday, police said.

Detectives are combing the area around Northwest 25th Avenue and Ninth Street for clues. Police have shut down a section of the road for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Northwest 24th and 26th avenues and Northwest Eighth to Ninth streets.

Miami police said they responded around 2:45 a.m. after getting a call about the wounded man. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police said they don’t know who shot him and are working to find out what led to the violence.

Anyone with information should call police.

This article will be updated.

