Someone shot a man in Miami, and roads are shut down for the police investigation

A man was shot and critically wounded in Miami early Thursday, police said.

Detectives are combing the area around Northwest 25th Avenue and Ninth Street for clues. Police have shut down a section of the road for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Northwest 24th and 26th avenues and Northwest Eighth to Ninth streets.

Miami police said they responded around 2:45 a.m. after getting a call about the wounded man. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Traffic alert for morning commuters: We’re currently on scene investigating a shooting that took place on NW 25 Ave & NW 9 St. The roadways between NW 24-26 Ave & NW 8-9 St have been shutdown as detectives investigate. Please seek alternate route & avoid area. pic.twitter.com/iw2vFjqTMM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2022

Police said they don’t know who shot him and are working to find out what led to the violence.

Anyone with information should call police.

