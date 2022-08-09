Someone shot a Miami-Dade man and left him to die in the street, police say

A Homestead man was found overnight Sunday at a Naranja intersection, “lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot to the head,” Miami-Dade police say.

The 23-year-old discovered dead at the intersection of Southwest 263rd Terrance and 141st Court was Gregory Arrington Jr.

Anyone who knows anything about this — and wants to be eligible for a $5,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest — can reach Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).