Someone shot Roscoe, a friendly stray dog in Miami. He’s recovering, but needs a home

Roscoe, a stray Rottweiler dog known for his friendly demeanor in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood, needs a home — after an unknown “juvenile” taunted him, then shot him in the foot.

As Miami-Dade police detectives try to find who shot the dog, Roscoe is now recovering from two broken bones in his paw at a county animal shelter. Roscoe has now been placed up for adoption, according to a Miami-Dade Animal Services spokeswoman.

This is what happened, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

On Monday night, police rushed to the 5700 block of Northwest 30th Avenue after a report of a single gunshot. A witness told police that he saw four young men and one girl walking by. One of them gestured for the dog and said, “Tell Roscoe I got a Scooby snack for him,” the police report said.

Roscoe began to bark and the boy took out a gun and shot the dog in the right paw. Miami-Dade police officers soon found the injured Roscoe, who was described by a neighbor as “friendly and usually protects the children in the neighborhood.”

Officers recovered a single 9mm bullet casing at the scene. A police report did not make clear how old the “juveniles” may be. The Miami-Dade police detective, Bob Saintilien, is investigating a charge of felony animal cruelty.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Miami-Dade’s Pet Adoption Center is located at 3599 NW 79th Ave. in Doral, and can be reached at 311 or 305-468-5900.