Someone steals game camera — and the camera sends photos to police, Texas cops say

Screengrab of photo shared by Live Oak Police Department on Facebook

Someone stole a city-installed game camera — and then the camera “remarkably” continued sending photos to police, according to authorities in Texas.

“It’s believed the suspect is unaware of this,” the Live Oak Police Department said in a Nov. 13 Facebook post.

Now, the Live Oak Police Department is hoping to identify the person beingcaptured in the photos.

Authorities shared three photos of a man online. He appears to be in a bedroom with a woman.

Another photo shows a white car in a wooded area on Nov. 8.

If you can identify the people in the photos, police ask you to call 210-945-1734.

Live Oak is about 15 miles northeast of San Antonio.

