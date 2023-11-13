Someone steals game camera — and the camera sends photos to police, Texas cops say
Someone stole a city-installed game camera — and then the camera “remarkably” continued sending photos to police, according to authorities in Texas.
“It’s believed the suspect is unaware of this,” the Live Oak Police Department said in a Nov. 13 Facebook post.
Now, the Live Oak Police Department is hoping to identify the person beingcaptured in the photos.
Authorities shared three photos of a man online. He appears to be in a bedroom with a woman.
Another photo shows a white car in a wooded area on Nov. 8.
If you can identify the people in the photos, police ask you to call 210-945-1734.
Live Oak is about 15 miles northeast of San Antonio.
