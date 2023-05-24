Someone stole the camper while she slept inside. Pierce County investigators ask for leads

Someone stole a truck from the 7100 block of 120th Street Northwest on the Key Peninsula while a woman was sleeping in the camper on top.

The owner of the truck is a 24-year-old commercial fisherman who is working in Alaska, Darren Moss, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told the Gateway.

The truck is a white F-350 with a camper on top. It’s the owner’s primary residence.

While he’s away, his 22-year-old girlfriend was staying in the camper.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, she heard a knock on the camper door, Moss said.

Moments later she heard the engine to the truck start.

“She had the keys to the truck with her in the camper and knew that was not a good sign,” Moss said.

She immediately got out of the camper before the truck drove off.

She had no reported injuries, Moss said.

There were two bikes in the back seat of the truck that were also stolen.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for leads. Anyone with information for investigators can send the Pierce County’s Sheriff’s Department a private message on Facebook or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.