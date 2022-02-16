Someone stole an entire cabin from Michigan township, police say. It’s still missing

A cabin has vanished from where it belongs in a northern Michigan township, authorities say.

Yes, the entire cabin. One that measures 12-by-28 feet, to be exact.

The building with a roof and even a front porch is believed to have disappeared between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

Now, troopers with Houghton Lake Post are investigating the cabin theft. They say it was stolen from County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

If you have seen the cabin or have any additional information, police ask you to call the Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.

Cold Springs Township has a population of about 1,400 people.

