Someone stole jewelry from Penny Lane Antique Mall, but the loss goes beyond the merchandise

Bellingham Police are investigating a report of a break-in and jewelry theft at Penny Lane Antique Mall in Bellingham on Friday, Nov. 17.

The thieves broke the glass door, entered the building and broke open a glass showcase, stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, co-owner Matt Berglund told The Bellingham Herald. He said nothing else in the building was touched. Including the theft, the damage to the door and the showcase, the store is facing a $6,000 loss.

The break-in occurred around 4 a.m., but the store was open for its normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

“We have a lot of support from the community, and we’ve really appreciated that,” Berglund said.

The incident is under investigation, and police say they have no suspects.