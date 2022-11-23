Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of classic toys. They turned in up Coweta County.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of items are no longer in the hands of thieves.

Investigators found the items at a home in Coweta County, according to a Facebook post from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

An image shows boxes and bins full of classic toys. The items include Star Wars and G.I. Joe action figures and vehicles.

Investigators say the thieves were trying to sell the items online. One person is under arrest, according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to return the items to the victims.

“We are proud of the work Investigators Beckom, Gorringe, Long, and Jones put into solving these burglaries,” the post reads.

