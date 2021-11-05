‘You need someone to talk to.’ Dallas Cowboys’ Diggs on Alabama teammates Ruggs, Ridley

Trevon Diggs is focused on the Denver Broncos and starting another interception streak but his thoughts have been somewhat fractured this week.

Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys host the Broncos at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Two of his former Alabama teammates have been in the news recently and it has weighed heavy on his mind.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III has been released after being arrested for the death of a 23-year-old woman after Ruggs drove his car into hers going 156 mph earlier this week.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI and reckless driving, both resulting in death. He could face more charges related to his girlfriend’s injuries and a gun that was found in the car, according to the district attorney. His football career is likely to be finished.

“It’s a sad situation. I’m praying for everyone involved,” said Diggs, who played with Ruggs at Alabama from 2017-19. “Things happen. I’m just praying for him and praying for the victim’s family as well.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban told The Tuscaloosa News that “Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims. But our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry and his family.”

Diggs said he’ll reach out to Ruggs down the road. “Right now is not the time. He needs his space,” he said. “He needs our love. Things happen. It’s sad, but things happen. I reached out to a couple of my former teammates about the situation.

Another former Crimson Tide teammate receiver Calvin Ridley has missed games for the Atlanta Falcons while dealing with mental health issues.

“It’s serious. You always need someone to talk to,” said Diggs, who played behind Ridley at before switching to cornerback. “We go through a lot every day. A lot of people don’t know. We go out there on Sundays and everything looks fine, but you never know what’s going on at home. Everyone needs that person they can go and talk to. I’ve got the upmost respect for Calvin. You would have never known [he was struggling]. Calvin is always smiling, always cheerful. You never know what someone is going through. He probably needed the time.”