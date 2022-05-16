‘Someone took a big part of our lives away’: Family mourns KC father killed in shooting

Family of a man shot to death in Kansas City earlier this month is asking for help remembering his life.

At about 11:30 p.m. on May 5, Eric Verner, 51, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a home in the 8300 block of East Gregory Boulevard, officers with the Kansas City Police Department said at the time. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“On Thursday May 5th someone took a big part of our lives away. Our Dad, stepdad, brother, uncle, grandpa, life partner and friend was murdered. Eric D Verner Sr, best known as Big E or Uncle E,” loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page raising money for his burial.

As of Monday morning, family had raised just shy of $1,100 for his cremation. Loved ones said he didn’t have a life insurance policy.

Verner was the 53rd homicide victim this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

No suspect information has been released since his death.

Anyone with information on Verner’s killing is asked to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Family is also planning a BBQ and balloon release in memory of Verner on May 28 at Montgall Park.