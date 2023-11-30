Someone tried to steal an ATM with a truck. The truck caught fire. Suspects not caught

Indianapolis police are searching for suspects, whose vehicle caught fire after fleeing police during a failed ATM theft on the south side of the city.

Officers responding to the attempted ATM theft from a PNC Bank in the 4000 block of South East Street found a truck nearby with chains still hanging from it about 5 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle had at least two people inside and officers tried to make a traffic stop, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the truck refused to stop and led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit. Police terminated the chase when the vehicle entered the interstate.

As officers were returning to their patrol areas, one found the suspect vehicle on fire. Police tried to extinguish the flames and the fire department responded, according to IMPD.

More: Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: What is the organization and how can I submit tips?

No one was inside the vehicle once police found it on fire. Officers are still in the area looking for the suspects and the ATM was not successfully stolen. Two prybars were found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the attempted ATM theft can contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to remain anonymous at 317-262-8477.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Someone tries to steal ATM using truck and chains