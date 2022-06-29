Someone uses stolen pickup to yank ATM from its moorings in Bonney Lake, police say

A Bonney Lake Chase Bank ATM spent the morning lying in a parking lot after someone attempted to steal it early Tuesday morning.

According to a Bonney Lake Police Department Twitter post, an alarm sounded just after 3 a.m. at the bank branch located near the 2900 block of state Route 410. When police arrived, they found the bank’s drive-thru ATM unit nearby, completely dislodged from its brackets. The department believes someone tied one end of a chain to the machine and the other to a stolen pickup, also found in the same parking lot, to rip out the ATM.

Bonney Lake detective Tobie Johnston told The News Tribune the department does not believe any money was stolen.

“As far as our knowledge is, we don’t believe so,” she said. “But we can’t confirm that until the banks and them have been able to verify all the contents.”

The Twitter post notes the branch’s security camera caught two people wearing masks and dark clothing near the ATM at the time of the attempted theft. Johnston said that as of Tuesday morning, officers had not determined whot those people are but are examining the stolen truck for evidence.

There have been other ATM thefts in Pierce County this year. In January, thieves stole three Tacoma ATMs in a single night. Robbers also stole a money machine from a Tacoma Walgreens in March.