Someone won a $2 million Powerball lottery prize in Virginia — but hasn’t claimed it

A convenience store in a small town in Virginia sold a Powerball ticket that won $2 million in a recent drawing.

No one has come forward to claim it yet, the Virginia Lottery said in a Dec. 21 news release.

The winning ticket landed a $2 million prize in the Dec. 20 drawing, the highest prize short of the Powerball jackpot, according to Powerball.

The ticket was sold at Louisa Mini Mart in Louisa, Virginia, which has a population of less than 2,000 people. The town is about 60 miles northwest of Richmond.

The jackpot rolled to an estimated $576 million in the Dec. 20 drawing, according to Powerball officials, but no one matched all five numbers and the red Powerball.

The winning numbers were 27-35-41-56-60, and the Powerball number was 16. Only five tickets in the country matched the numbers on all five white balls, and only three won the $2 million prize, lottery officials said.

The winner in Virginia added a $1 Power Play to the lucky ticket, which doubled what would have been a $1 million prize, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Officials advise winners to sign their names on the back of their tickets. They have 180 days to claim their prize.

The two other tickets that won the same amount were sold in Kentucky and Colorado, Powerball said.

The Dec. 23 jackpot has reached an estimated $620 million.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

