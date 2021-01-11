Someone wrote ‘Trump’ on a manatee. Feds and Florida officials are investigating

Adriana Brasileiro

Federal and state wildlife officials are investigating the apparent harassment of a manatee that had the word “Trump” written on its back.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking into the incident, spokespeople said.

The sighting was reported to federal authorities over the weekend. A video of the manatee swimming in the Blue Hole in the Homosassa River was first reported in the Citrus County Chronicle on Monday. It was unclear how the word was applied, whether it had been scraped on the algae that often grows on the backs of the slow-moving sea cows, or drawn in some other way.

Christina Meister from FWS’ public affairs office and Susan Neel, a spokeswoman at FWC, said the agencies would provide more information about the case later.

Manatees are protected under federal law, which makes it illegal to harass, hunt, capture or kill the marine mammals. The manatee is also protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978, which states: “It is unlawful for any person, at any time, intentionally or negligently, to annoy, molest, harass, or disturb any manatee.”

Anyone convicted of violating this state law faces a possible maximum fine of $500 and or imprisonment for up to 60 days. Conviction on the federal level is punishable by fines of up to $50,000 and as much as one year in prison.

Latest Stories

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

    A Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.” Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters Monday that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.” “The growth rate of the Uighur population is not only higher than that of the whole Xinjiang population, but also higher than that of the minority population, and more significantly higher than that of the (Chinese majority) Han population," Xu said.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

    Larry Rendall Brock Jr., an Air Force veteran seen brandishing zip tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Sunday in Texas.

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Fears for Biden inauguration as FBI warns of  'armed uprising' and pro-Trump protests in 50 state capitals

    The FBI has intelligence that pro-Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on 16 January”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News. Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to Inauguration Day. Far-right social media users have discussed actions tied to January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol "energised" the online chatter, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Trump gives Medal of Freedom to Jim Jordan who voted against accepting election results after deadly riot

    President Donald Trump has awarded Ohio Republican Jim Jordan the presidential medal of freedom, the highest US civilian honor, after he continued to object to the certification of the 2020 elections following a violent pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol. The congressman was awarded the medal during a closed-door ceremony at the White House on Monday. Mr Jordan has been one of the president's strongest allies on Capitol Hill, continuing to object to his electoral defeat last week as other Republicans who previously contested the results withdrew their support as a result of the deadly riots.

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • Indonesia names first plane crash victim, steps up 'black box' hunt

    Indonesia identified a victim from the Sriwijaya Air crash on Monday as emergency crews prepared to send in a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the jet's cockpit recorders in the sea. Divers scoured the sea bed on Monday, retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage until fading light ended the search, emergency officials said. The Boeing 737-500 jet was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens.

  • Trump remains defiant amid anger over Capitol riot

    President Trump enters the last days of his presidency isolated and shunned by former allies and members of his own party as he faces a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation's Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

  • WaPo Allows Activists to Misrepresent Capitol Riots to Make Racial, Political Points

    Multiple Washington Post articles published in the days following the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill ignored key details in an effort to cast the day’s events as the inevitable consequence of racially disparate policing.One such article — titled “Kid glove treatment of pro-Trump mob contrasts with strong-arm police tactics against Black Lives Matter, activists say” — was published Wednesday evening, just hours after the chaos subsided. It quotes a number of Black Lives Matter activists who misrepresent the day’s events to suggest that the police went easy on the pro-Trump rioters because they were predominantly white. The four reporters whose bylines are listed on the article didn't bother to fact-check any of the false claims.The article ignores, among other pertinent facts, that a Trump supporter was fatally shot by police and that the D.C. mayor initially requested that National Guard on the scene have a “narrow, unarmed mission.”“There was no shooting, no rubber bullets, no tear gas,” Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, told the paper. “It was nothing like what we have seen. Nothing like what we have seen.”DeRay Mckesson, described in the Post as “a leading voice of the Black Lives Matter movement” told the paper that “Black and Brown people have been shot and arrested for far less.”“Black people would not have even gotten into the building. They would have started shooting at them the minute they started to rush at the police,” he said.In reality, police used tear gas, flash bang grenades, and deadly force in a struggle to defend the Capitol from the mob, though footage has emerged of some cops giving up after their lines had been breached, taking selfies with and allowing the flood of Trump supporters intent on stopping the certification of Electoral College votes to enter the Capitol.However, a small group of Capitol Police officers made a stand to protect lawmakers who were hiding in the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House Chamber. One Trump supporter — U.S. Air Force veteran turned conspiracy theorist Ashli Babbitt — was shot by Capitol Police while trying to enter the lobby. Three other Trump supporters died of apparent medical emergencies suffered during the riot, while a Capitol police officer died in the hospital Thursday after being reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.> Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5> > -- Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021> "Make no mistake: If the protesters were black, they would have been tear-gassed, battered, and perhaps shot.” pic.twitter.com/LSm3Y4WiVk> > -- tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021The Post article goes on to describe rioters as “breaking down barricades, smashing windows and striking police officers — without obvious consequence.” The piece also mentions “images of men and women wearing red Trump 2020 hats and clutching American and Confederate flags walking through the Capitol largely unmolested.” It made no mention of those killed in the chaos. It has not been updated to reflect Babbitt’s death nor the arrests of dozens of Trump supporters for their roles in the riot.On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris used similar racial framing in public comments. Biden argued that “no one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently,” while Harris said, “We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.”In the buildup to the unrest that was expected on Wednesday, the Post published a story noting that D.C. mayor Muriel E. Bowser had activated every city police officer to be on duty Tuesday and Wednesday, along with over 300 members of the D.C. National Guard. The article noted that the officials had “limited the size and scope” of the National Guard’s role “after a deployment during racial justice protests in June raised questions about whether the Trump administration was trying to use the military as a political club.”Bowser said as much in a Tuesday press release, which clarified that the Metropolitan Police Department “has additional logistical support of unarmed members of the DC National Guard, who will work under the direction of, and in coordination with, MPD.”But after the chaos at the Capitol, the Post — which first reported incorrectly that the Pentagon had “denied” National Guard reinforcements — ran an additional story titled “Pentagon placed limits on D.C. Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests due to narrow mission,” the implication being Trump appointees decided to slow-walk reinforcements to overwhelmed police forces.The story was subsequently updated to reflect that the restraints were placed on the National Guard “in response to a request from the D.C. mayor,” which complicated the initial political angle.A defense official told the Post that city officials had initially asked for “the deployment of only a small contingent of some 340 guardsmen, primarily to control traffic and monitor Metro stations.”“All commanders have left and right limits,” the official said. “There is no such thing as carte blanche.”

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Line 3 pipeline project

    Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota, authorities said. More than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest the project, the Northern Lights Task Force said in a news release. Many people dispersed after authorities gave warnings.

  • Wall Street firms reduce exposure to Chinese telcos as U.S. ban approaches

    Wall Street firms in Hong Kong including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have set out plans to reduce exposure to Chinese telecom companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley said in filings to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Sunday evening that they will delist 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products that are linked to telecom companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom or are linked to local indexes including the Hang Seng Index - whose components include the telecom companies.

  • Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes

    The first victim of Saturday's crash has been identified as flight attendant Okky Bisma.

  • NY Congresswoman Grace Meng Tweets Photos of Office Barricade During Capitol Riots

    Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) shared photos on Twitter of where she hid during the Capitol Hill siege on Jan. 6. After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok!