Someone's $900,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Millcreek Township

A ticket sold in Erie County matched all five balls drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash game.

The ticket is worth $900,000, less withholding. The winning numbers were 10-21-27-33-39.

The winning ticket was sold at a Millcreek Township Kwik Fill, 4702 West Ridge Road. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lottery winning ticket worth $900,000 sold in Erie County PA