Somerdale man accused of seeking sex with girl at Walmart store

MOUNT HOLLY - A Somerdale man is accused of driving to a South Jersey Walmart store in the expectation of meeting a juvenile for sex.

Richard Kostrub, 49, was arrested Tuesday after arriving at a Walmart on Route 70 in Evesham, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Kostrub believed he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl he had met online and with whom he'd been texting over the past month, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"What he found instead were investigators," from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

"Prior to orchestrating the rendezvous, Kostrub sent a nude photo of a young girl" to an investigator posing online as a child, the statement said.

"During the chat, he said he wanted to take her virginity," it added.

Kostrub is charged with luring, attempted sexual assault and attempted criminal sexual contact. He also is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material and possession of such material with the intent to distribute.

The charges are only allegations. Kostrub has not been convicted in the case.

Kostrub, a resident of the 200 block of Hollyoke Road, was being held in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

The arrest followed a joint probe by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the prosecutor's office and Evesham police.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Charge: Richard Kostrub of Somerdale accused of seeking sex with minor