Should Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.5%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Somero Enterprises should have a place in your portfolio.

Check out our latest analysis for Somero Enterprises

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

AIM:SOM Historical Dividend Yield February 19th 19 More

Does Somero Enterprises pass our checks?

Somero Enterprises has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 53%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. In the case of SOM it has increased its DPS from $0.060 to $0.15 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes SOM a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, Somero Enterprises generates a yield of 3.5%, which is high for Machinery stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Somero Enterprises as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SOM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SOM’s outlook. Valuation: What is SOM worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SOM is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



