Somers, Connecticut house fire leaves 4 young children dead

A massive fire ripped through a two-family home in Connecticut, leaving four young children dead and nearly a dozen others displaced, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in Somers, a quiet town about 25 miles outside Hartford, NBC Connecticut reported. When firefighters and first responders arrived at the scene on Quality Avenue, they found the entire duplex already engulfed in flames.

Somers Fire Department Chief John Roache said crews initially struggled to gain access to the residence but confirmed several rescues occurred. At least one person escaped the flames by jumping from a second-floor window.

Four children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were killed in the fire, First Selectman Tim Kenney told WFSB. Their names have not yet been released, but Kenney said they are all believed to be members of the same family.

Others were also injured in the blaze, including several who were rushed to area hospitals. Their conditions were not clear as of Wednesday morning, and authorities did not provide additional details about the victims.

Investigators believe seven people lived on one side of the multi-family home while four lived on the other. Police have not yet said how many residents were home at the time of the fire.

What exactly sparked the flames remains under investigation. Roache said the house was seriously damaged in the blaze and declared it a total loss. He added that at least 11 people were displaced by the deadly fire.