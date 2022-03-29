Somers drunk driver sentenced for wrong-way Interstate 287 crash that killed two people

Sagit Goldberg’s voice shook inside the courtroom Monday as she spoke of her son.

Eric Goldberg, 17, was killed two years ago, when the car in which he was riding was struck by a drunk driver traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 287.

The drunk driver, Jaime Paucar, sat across the room.

“He had his whole life ahead him," Sagit Goldberg said of her son. "He had so many hopes and dreams for the future that I know he would have accomplished. All of this was taken away from him and us on Jan. 30, 2020. Eric would be a sophomore in college now, and while most parents visit their children in college, I go to visit my son at the cemetery."

Paucar on Monday was sentenced to 8⅓ to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Jaime Paucar is handcuffed after his sentencing at the Westchester County Courthouse March 28, 2022. Paucer was sentenced after being convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in a wrong-way drunken crash that killed two people on Jan. 30, 2021. Jordan Wachtel was the driver of the vehicle that Paucer's car struck. Wachtel and 17-year-old Eric Goldberg were both killed in the crash.

Eric Goldberg was a passenger in the BMW driven by Jordan Wachtell, a 57-year-old who also died when they were struck by Paucar's Jeep. The Ardsley residents were riding with two others to a basketball game in Harrison.

“This man has no remorse for killing my son,” Sagit Goldberg said of Paucar.

She was among several people who gave wrenching victim impact statements at Paucar's sentencing.

Jack Rosen, a surviving passenger in the car that was struck, said he still has nightmares.

"We were just four people going to a basketball game. We could have never known your name or who you were but you were selfish," Rosen said of Paucar. "You killed one of my best friends, Eric Goldberg. You killed Jordan Wachtell... You changed the lives of the Goldbergs, Wachtells and Rosens forever. You were the one who made my friends cry."

Rosen said he couldn't forgive Paucar.

Defense lawyer Angelo MacDonald said the Somers man has "steadfastly expressed sincere and heartfelt remorse for the consequences of his behavior" and has a wife and children for whom this has also been hard. MacDonald asked the judge for leniency in sentencing.

"I want to ask for forgiveness from the families," Paucar said through a translator, adding that "words cannot express how I feel inside" and that he also asks his wife for forgiveness.

Prosecutor Jonathan Strongin described Paucar's past convictions on drinking-and-driving-related charges.

Jaime Paucar weeps as he listens to the wife of Jordan Wachtell speak during his sentencing at the Westchester County Courthouse March 28, 2022. Paucer was sentenced after being convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in a wrong-way drunken crash that killed two people on Jan. 30, 2021. Jordan Wachtel was the driver of the vehicle that Paucer's car struck. Wachtel and 17-year-old Eric Goldberg were both killed in the crash.

Westchester County Judge George Fufidio imposed the maximum sentence for aggravated vehicular homicide on Paucar.

At the judge's decision in the case in February, Paucar was also convicted of felony second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, and other misdemeanors in the case, but was acquitted of the most serious charge, second-degree murder. Fufidio called Paucar’s actions "extremely reckless" but found that prosecutors hadn't proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he acted with depraved indifference to human life.

What happened

According to the case presented at a trial, Paucar drank at least four mojitos at Haiku Asian Bistro on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains in the hours before the crash. His bar tab showed other drinks but he claimed those were for an acquaintance who happened to be at the bar with a woman.

Paucar testified he was going to play poker in Port Chester. He drove east on Interstate 287 and, just before 8 p.m. near Exit 10 in Purchase, struck an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

Paucar said he had no memory of what happened during the next 30 minutes, including the fatal collision, until first responders asked if he was able to get himself out of the car.

After the initial collision, Paucar got off at Exit 11 and drove into Kohl's shopping center in Port Chester.

Rather than remain there or call for help, he drove off again but not to the poker game.

Paucar missed the I-287 entrance across from the shopping plaza that would have allowed him to head west to Interstate 684.

He drove through Rye and Harrison. When he got to Westchester Avenue, he turned left into oncoming traffic and entered I-287 from the eastbound exit ramp, avoiding two cars and ignoring a firetruck's horn that attempted to alert him he was getting onto the highway in the wrong direction.

Puacar headed west for two miles on the highway in what was the far left eastbound lane. He clipped some cars and then crashed into the front left side of Wachtell's car as Wachtell tried to get out of Paucar's way.

Wachtell died instantly. Goldberg, sitting behind the driver, died on the way to the hospital.

“The impact of Jordan’s untimely death has left me lost, devastated, and fearful for our future. I am now facing life alone without my co-parent, my life partner, my friend, my confidant, my biggest fan and the protector and sole wage earner of my family," Wachtell's wife said in her impact statement. "On top of my own grief, it is heartbreaking to watch my children fear risk, fear loss, lose emotional energy, in short, be traumatized.”

