Somers man drowns in Stafford

Aug. 27—STAFFORD — State police responded to a drowning on Lyons Road Thursday afternoon, after a a 911 caller reported that a man went into a swimming area and didn't resurface.

Rescue crews found the body of Alaine Nitch-Ball, 20, of Somers, at the scene at 21 Lyons Road, state police said. That address is adjacent to Staffordville Reservoir and near Staffordville School. It also is near the U.S. post office and Staffordville Beach.

State police from Troop C in Tolland along with Stafford constables responded to the scene around 3:08 p.m., police said. They are still investigating.