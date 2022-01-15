Somers man gets 10 years for fatal Vernon hit-and-run

Jan. 15—VERNON — Philip Holmes, the Somers man convicted of two offenses in the 2020 hit-and-run accident that killed Andrew Aggarwala, a beloved, family man, Vernon resident, and Pratt and Whitney manager, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Kathleen E. McNamara ordered Holmes to serve five years' probation after he completes the prison term, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

Holmes had admitted in court in November that he was guilty of evading responsibility by leaving the scene of the fatal accident. In the same plea bargain, he was convicted of misconduct with a motor vehicle, but he entered his plea to that charge under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't have to admit guilt — only to admit that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction at trial.

HIT-AND-RUN SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Philip Holmes, 42, of Somers

CONVICTIONS: Evading responsibility and misconduct with a motor vehicle in the accident that killed Andrew Aggarwala, 44, of Vernon on Nov. 24, 2020

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after 10 years in prison, followed by five years' probation

Under the plea deal, Holmes could have received up to 15 years in prison.

The sentencing brings to a close a traumatic 14-month legal process for the family and friends of Aggarwala, who was hit and killed by Holmes' car on Nov. 24, 2020, two days before Thanksgiving.

Aggarwala's wife, Sarah, described how anxious her family has become since her husband's death, especially her two daughters, who worry every time she leaves the house. The couple's daughters were 11 and 14 when the accident occurred, and one of them has started taking anxiety medication, Sarah said.

"Someone who leaves a person to die on the side of the road isn't someone who should get a light sentence," she added.

Aggarwala was walking his dog in the late afternoon near his home on Phoenix Street in Vernon when Holmes hit him and left the scene. After stopping Holmes at a checkpoint in the area the next day. police found drug paraphernalia and an object that was eventually confirmed to have heroin and cocaine residue on it.

In court Friday, Aggarwala's family and friends described the immeasurable loss they've suffered as a result of what Aggarwala's mother, Jean Aggarwala, called this "senseless tragedy." Six people spoke about her son, painting a picture of a loving husband and father, caring friend, and esteemed co-worker.

"It just felt good to be around him," said Gerry DeSilva, who attended Cornell University with Andrew Aggarwala.

DeSilva smiled as he recalled Aggarwala's dry wit and genius comedic timing. But his humor "never came at anybody's expense — he was too kind for that," DeSilva said.

Former colleagues praised Aggarwala's exceptional character and work ethic, both as a community member and as a Pratt & Whitney engineer. Gary Zess, who worked with Aggarwala for 21 years in Pratt's turbine aerodynamics department, called Aggarwala a respected leader with a great imagination who had 25 patents for parts in the aerodynamics field.

As a manager at the company, Aggarwala would sometimes encourage his team with free pizza, Zess said. He added that Aggarwala had an ability to stay calm and always treated his co-workers with dignity.

Aggarwala served on the board of directors for the Vernon Soccer Club. Keith Hodson, the club's president, described Aggarwala as the "most humble, quiet, and giving person I've ever known," and as someone who never asked for accolades.

The judge ordered Holmes to make a financial contribution to the soccer club as part of his sentence.

Hodson said he was involved in the search to find Aggarwala's dog, Olly, who escaped after the accident. Olly was eventually found and returned to the family.

But Aggarwala was "never to come home again because of Holmes' inhumane actions," Hodson said.

Holmes, who wore loose-fitting blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt, appeared to be falling asleep during the sentencing. His head kept nodding, and judicial marshals repeatedly shook the back of his chair to rouse him.

In a statement read by his lawyer, Holmes apologized to Aggarwala's family and said he regretted his careless actions. As a husband and father of a 10-year-old son, he said, he can understand the harm he's caused.

Before imposing the sentence, the judge told Holmes that the most glaring part of the case is that "you could have stopped" after hitting Aggarwala, "but you didn't."

In describing Aggarwala earlier, DeSilva had said, "He was the best of us, ... His death has left a giant hole."

Austin Mirmina covers Manchester and Bolton.