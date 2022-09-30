Somers student charged in racist video; more charges pending

Sep. 30—SOMERS — State Police have charged a Somers High School student with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening in connection with a racist video that has been circulated through social media, with charges pending for a second student.

School officials and police began investigating the origin of the video on Monday. The 30-second video contains racial slurs and threats of violence, including the word "killing."

Earlier this week, Acting Superintendent Paul Gagliarducci said a parent shared the video with him and it had "strong racial overtones."

On Tuesday, he wrote a letter to parents and guardians, saying the public schools have a zero-tolerance policy toward such behavior and the district and police are taking all available actions.

Gagliarducci said he believes the video's contents indicate an isolated incident and are not representative of the student body's attitudes and values.

Parents and residents have been posting their reactions to the incident on social media, with some saying this is not the first time the town has experienced overt racism.

In March 2013, state police investigated a white Somers High student who was accused of bigoted encounters with a Black student. The investigation stemmed from an incident that occurred in the stands at a basketball game against Stafford High School in January of that year.

The student accused of the bigoted behavior, which involved emptying a balloon filled with white powder over the Black student's head, was suspended from school for several days.

In April 2019, racist Snapchat videos and photos were circulated online showing a student at the high school wearing blackface make-up and dressed in an American flag. A second video showed a Mabelle B. Avery Middle School student with exaggerated large lips.

