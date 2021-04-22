Somerset accountant pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge

Apr. 22—A local man indicted earlier this month on one count of first-degree Sexual Abuse has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Terry W. Flinchum, 63, of Somerset was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Greg Speck reports that a woman reported in February that Flinchum had abused her at his residence/office on Whitetail Run, where he had prepared her taxes over the last three years.

The investigation has been led by Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Jones presented the case to the local grand jury on April 7, with jurors returning the indictment. Two days later, Deputy Alan Coomer served Flinchum and he was released on a $5,000 cash/property bond.

The case remains under investigation by Lt. Jones and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation's Division.

Flinchum is now scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on June 24.