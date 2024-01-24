Somerset area organizations receive funds for arts programs

SOMERSET ― Two Somerset County-based groups will receive arts funding thanks to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA).

Recipients from Somerset County are the Confluence Creative Arts Center and the Somerset Guild of American Papercutters.

The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts introduced this new grant program, the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF), for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The CSFF is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic Pennsylvania organizations with an average annual arts-specific budget between $10,000 to $200,000.

This grant program incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact on their organizations and communities. Recipients of these grant awards will be able to use the funds for administrative, programmatic and project-related expenses.

Confluence center's art programs

"The Confluence Creative Arts Center will direct these funds to several of the activities and events that we open to families and visitors in our community," said owner Jody Best. "One of these activities is our annual Art-in-the-Park event. Each July, we organize a day of drop-by art stations. Individuals and families – all ages and abilities – are invited to the town square to participate in free hands-on art activities."

Best said these activities include a wide array of easy-to-do art projects such as printmaking, birdhouse building, bookbinding, beading, painting, textile projects, and many other options.

"Each year we have new offerings with approximately 10 guided activity stations as well as live music," she said. "Art-in-the-Park is one of our signature programs and exemplifies how art can introduce individuals to the rewards of creative activities and can bring the community together."

The center also plans to use a portion of the funding to help subsidize the summer Story Time program for preschool and elementary school-age students.

"This summer program, which is free to area families, integrates art and literacy. We use Story Time to introduce kids to fundamental art skills through story-book-themed projects," Best said. "We are very grateful to the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies and this funding initiative. We are also very appreciative of our excellent and dedicated volunteers that help make these events and activities possible."

Papercutting as an artform

The Guild of American Papercutters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to papercutting as an artform, both historical and contemporary. The National Museum of the Guild of American Papercutters, also known as the “GAP Museum,” was established in 2009, in affiliation with Laurel Arts at the Philip Dressler Center for the Arts in Somerset.

"We are thrilled to have recently become recipients of a grant from the Community Foundation for our workshops and website development. The grants given by the Community Foundation will allow GAP to offer some of the workshops free of charge and others at reduced prices," said Lucrezia Bieler, GAP board member, in an email. "The Community Foundation grant will help us to enhance our area presence in Somerset and the surrounding community with in-person workshops, related exhibits and through our online workshops, outreach to populations less well served by fine arts."

The museum has a permanent collection of historical papercuts, some of which are hundreds of years old. It also has an online gallery at https://papercutters.org/core-permanent-museum-collection/, and organizes two additional exhibits per year, showcasing modern artists’ works.

"We are currently focused on finding new funding for the conservation and restoration of some of our collection artworks that date back to the 18th century," Bieler said.

The collection is online at: https://papercutters.org/core-permanent-museumcollection/. Members of the Guild share their passions and skills in many ways, especially through monthly online workshops and monthly Crafty Hours.

"GAP has been sponsoring online workshops since 2020, when the pandemic made us rethink how workshops can be taught; we held a successful online conference in 2021," Bieler said. "We are offering monthly workshops (12 per year) to members and non-members."

CFA partnership program

By awarding $100,000 to 20 organizations as the Region 12 Partner in the Arts of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Community Foundation helps support arts programming in a six-county region. The partnership area includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

For more information on the CSSF, visit www.cfalleghenies.org. For those with questions about the program, contact Emily Wood, Operations and Grants Associate, at ewood@cfalleghenies.org or 814-208-8448.

