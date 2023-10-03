Somerset Auxiliary of the JSO Fall fundraiser Taste of the Laurel Highlands planned

JOHNSTOWN ― The Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) fall fundraiser "Taste of the Laurel Highlands” is from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown. The event will benefit the orchestra and its programming.

The event will be filled with food, silent and online auctions, cash bar and live music. Guests will be able to taste signature dishes from nine of the area’s best restaurants and bid on donated items from area businesses and artisans. The restaurants offering dishes to try are Boulevard Grill, Johnstown; Coal Miner's Cafe, Jennerstown; Cup of Soul Cafe Berlin; Darlington Inn, Ligonier; Fat Squirrel, Jennerstown; Green Gables, Jennerstown; Heirloom Pines Farm, Somerset; Ligonier Tavern and Table, Ligonier; and Shorty's on 30, Stoystown. Guests may bring their own beverages or purchase from a cash bar. Wine from Glades Pike Winery will be sold by the glass.

Music will be provided by the JSO’s Community Strings, an ensemble of adult, amateur string players under the direction of Beth Pile, who have been rehearsing and performing together since the group was formed in 2009. They will present a variety of light classical music which will set the tone for a beautiful evening in a space at Green Gables.

More: Mary S. Biesecker Library is offering special fall programs

Tickets for "Taste of the Laurel Highlands” are available for purchase at sajso.com. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket purchases, email Beth Pile at bpile@johnstownsymphony.org.

The funds raised at this event will support the JSO’s mission of performing the highest quality music to which all members of our community can relate, to enhance the region's cultural environment, quality of life and economic development efforts, and to support music education and orchestral performance opportunities for all youth.“The Taste of the Laurel Highlands Fundraiser is a great way to support both local restaurants in our region and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra," said JSO Executive Director Erin Codey. "I thank the JSO’s Somerset Auxiliary for their hard work and dedication in planning this annual event and making it such a lovely evening at Green Gables Restaurant.”

More: Favorites returning to noon recitals

The Somerset Auxiliary exists solely to support the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. Members meet once a month and present two fundraisers each year: Taste of the Laurel Highlands in the fall and a Symphony Tea in the spring. Anyone interested in joining the auxiliary should email Beth Pile at bpile@johnstownsymphony.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset Auxiliary of the JSO fundraiser Taste of the Laurel Highlands