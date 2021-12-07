Somerset Berkley boosts security following rumor of threat against student

SOMERSET — Just two weeks after a threatening social media post forced Durfee High School to boost security, police are investigating a threat at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

In an email and phone messages sent out to parents Tuesday morning, Superintendent Jeffrey Schoonover said action was taken after the rumor of a threat toward a student circulated Monday afternoon.

Somerset police were made aware of the alleged threat at around 10:30 p.m. last night, according to the announcement, which did not specify the nature of the threat.

"The student the threat was made on will not be at the school building today. No other names were associated with this rumor," the announcement states.

School officials said "the Somerset Police Department, in cooperation with the school, investigated this rumor throughout the night and found no evidence of anything other than rumor."

However, out of an abundance of caution school officials said there will be extra police presence at the high school campus on Tuesday.

"The safety of all is our first priority and we have taken this rumor very seriously," reads the joint message from Schoonover and Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford.

On Nov. 24, Fall River's Durfee High dealt with a similar situation, after "a student shared a screenshot of a threatening post and that this post was circulating on Instagram."

According to school officials, police established that the post was made by someone outside of Massachusetts and did not warrant closing the school.

Anyone with information related to the rumor at Somerset Berkley is encouraged to contact Somerset Berkley's school resource officer, the school or the Somerset Police Department.

