Somerset college offers nursing degree for the first time

Single mum Jess Nessbit says it's fantastic to learn so close to home

Trainee nurses will now be able to take part in nurse and midwifery degrees for the first time in Somerset.

Bridgwater and Taunton College was awarded the Queens Award for Education meaning they can now offer degrees.

Jess Nessbit, 40, said: "I'm a single mum and I can learn here in Somerset without going to Bristol or Plymouth.

"I have got young children and have always been passionate about getting a career in nursing but it's hard juggling life with kids."

She added: "I'm now doing my nursing associate training and it's the prefect approach for me."

Jade said she can still live at home while studying instead of travelling to bigger cities

Previously in Somerset, people training for degrees have had to either move away or spend at least some of their studies at universities elsewhere.

Jade Lumsden-Barker from Yeovil is training to be a nurse at the new centre in Taunton.

She said: "I've had some family illness over the years which really motivated me to go into nursing.

"It's a lot of work but the nurse educators are amazing.

"If it wasn't for this centre, I wouldn't be doing this degree as it's so close to home."

The students get to work in new facilities done in collaboration with UWE.

Jonathan Higman, chief executive of NHS Somerset said: "We've done well with international recruitment but it's great we are now focusing on local students."

The scheme is now being rolled out across the country after success in Somerset.

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer for NHS England, said: "It's good for the students, it's good for the college, it's good for the local economy and it's good for the NHS, so it's a great model to roll out across England."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk