Somerset Countians take top honors in GO Laurel Highlands photo contest

LIGONIER ― Mark Hemminger of Somerset and Ron Bruner of Rockwood captured first-place awards, and were two of those honored by GO Laurel Highlands at a reception in Ligonier for the 19th annual contest.

Early one January day, Hemminger was headed out to feed the cats on the family farm outside Somerset when he was surprised to see a halo around the sun.

“I thought it was my glasses because I have bifocals,” he said.

Hemminger used his cellphone to take a picture of the sun, which was low in the sky over his neighbor’s farm. The shot perfectly captures the sun halo, which the National Weather Service says is a phenomenon caused by light refracting off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds.

Hemminger said he doesn’t consider himself a photographer, but his wife, Wendy, convinced him to submit it to the Laurel Highlands Photo Contest.

He captured one of the best images of the Laurel Highlands in the past year.

More: Looking for some place to go for Christmas festivities? Here's where you can go

Ron Bruner claimed first prize in the Events and Attractions category. The Rockwood-area resident captured a striking image of three planes, with a plume of smoke trailing each, in a perfectly executed nosedive at the Westmoreland County Airshow.

“I live out in the countryside, not far from Seven Springs,” Bruner said. “I don’t have planes flying by at low altitudes or performing stunts. It’s a chance to see very skilled pilots performing in a way that boggles my mind. The precision maneuvers are always of interest to me. I don’t know how they do it, but more power to them.”

An experienced photographer, Bruner is a regular attendee at the air show, and always takes his camera.

“Photography is one of my hobbies,” said Bruner, who has previously won prizes in the contest. “I always enjoy taking and then submitting.”

First place in each of the three categories received $500; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Winners were chosen from 665 entries by the GO Laurel Highlands’ marketing team and professional photographers David Safin, John Rucosky and Alex Byers, who also serves as the organization’s content and design specialist.

The top images will be published in the destination marketing organization’s 2024 Destination Guide, on golaurelhighlands.com and displayed at the organization’s visitors center on the Diamond in Ligonier. Winning photos may also be featured on the bureau’s social media, billboards and more.

“All the magic of the Laurel Highlands is expressed with wonder in our annual photo contest,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Each year, the submissions capture moments in a perfect setting or experience, making the competition keen. All these images help us tell the story to millions of visitors. And, for the winning photographers, their work is displayed in a place of honor in our visitors center for all to see and admire.”

Dan Thompson, of Pittsburgh, won first place in the Outdoor Activities category for his shot of Taylee Wilson performing yoga under a starry sky outside of Laurel Hill State Park.

More: Meyersdale celebrates 150th anniversary next year

GO Laurel Highlands will begin accepting entries for the 2024 Photo Contest on Dec. 1.

2023 Laurel Highlands Photo Contest Winners

Category 1: Events and attractions

First place: Ron Bruner, of Rockwood ― Latrobe Air Show

Second place: Holly Harris, of Coal Center ― Mount Vernon Furnace

Third place: Jeff Kern, of Mount Pleasant ― St. Vincent College Basilica

Category 2: Nature

First place: Mark Hemminger, of Somerset ― Somerset winter

Second place: Connie Weyant, of Somerset ― bald eagle

Third place: Billy Grenaldo, of Belle Vernon ― Cucumber Falls

Category 3: Outdoor Activities

First place: Dan Thompson, of Pittsburgh ― yoga Milky Way

Second place: Tom Bush IV, of Uniontown ― Lower Yough rafting

Third place: Michael Hills, of Pittsburgh ― Lake Courage

Only photos that were taken in the Laurel Highlands – Pennsylvania’s Fayette, Somerset or Westmoreland counties – were eligible. Participants were permitted to submit an unlimited number of high-quality color images for the contest.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: First place photo contest winners from Somerset County